% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Boston Scientifc Call (BSX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) on January 14th, 2020 at $42.24. In approximately 3 weeks, Boston Scientifc has returned 1.83% as of today's recent price of $43.01.
In the past 52 weeks, Boston Scientifc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.34 and a high of $46.62 and are now at $42.99, 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices. The Company's products are used in interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, peripheral interventions, electrophysiology, neurovascular intervention, endoscopy, urology, gynecology, and neuromodulation.
Ticker(s): BSX