% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Call (BCEI)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) on April 2nd, 2020 at $13.13. In approximately 1 month, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has returned 33.40% as of today's recent price of $17.52.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc have traded between a low of $8.25 and a high of $26.75 and are now at $17.52, which is 112% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.
