% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Becton Dickinson Call (BDX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) on November 25th, 2019 at $251.55. In approximately 3 months, Becton Dickinson has returned 1.35% as of today's recent price of $254.95.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Becton Dickinson have traded between a low of $221.47 and a high of $286.72 and are now at $256.29, which is 16% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.1% lower over the past week, respectively.
Becton, Dickinson and Company is a global medical technology company engaged principally in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.
Ticker(s): BDX