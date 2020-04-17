% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Balchem Corp Call (BCPC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) on March 18th, 2020 at $96.37. In approximately 4 weeks, Balchem Corp has returned 2.56% as of today's recent price of $93.90.
Balchem Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $113.93 and a 52-week low of $78.30 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $93.90 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 1.09% lower over the past week, respectively.
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients for the food, feed, and medical sterilization industries. The Company micro-encapsulates performance ingredients, and also repackages and markets specialty gases. Balchem sells its products through its own sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents.
