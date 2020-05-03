% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Axalta Coating S Call (AXTA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA) on October 8th, 2019 at $28.94. In approximately 5 months, Axalta Coating S has returned 13.95% as of today's recent price of $24.90.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Axalta Coating S have traded between a low of $23.34 and a high of $32.20 and are now at $24.90, which is 7% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coating systems. The Company offers products and services which includes paint, color matching tools, application technologies, and customer training and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems serves automotive, transportation, general industrial, and architectural and decorative sectors.
