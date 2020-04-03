% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Alpha & Omega Se Call (AOSL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alpha & Omega Se (NASDAQ:AOSL) on January 31st, 2020 at $12.46. In approximately 1 month, Alpha & Omega Se has returned 13.24% as of today's recent price of $10.81.
Over the past year, Alpha & Omega Se has traded in a range of $8.21 to $14.50 and is now at $10.81, 32% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs and manufactures semiconductors. The Company produces analog switches, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors for notebook computers, battery pack protection, liquid crystal display backlight inverters, cellular phones, and digital cameras. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor conducts operations internationally.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Alpha & Omega Se.
Ticker(s): AOSL