% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Alexander & Bald Call (ALEX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alexander & Bald (NYSE:ALEX) on April 9th, 2020 at $12.59. In approximately 4 weeks, Alexander & Bald has returned 12.59% as of today's recent price of $11.00.
Alexander & Bald share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.38 and a 52-week low of $8.32 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $11.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.3%.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company develops and manages residential, commercial, retail, and office spaces, as well as offers natural materials, land development, and infrastructure construction services. Alexander & Baldwin serves customers in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Alexander & Bald.
Log in and add Alexander & Bald (ALEX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights alexander & bald
Ticker(s): ALEX