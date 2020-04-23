% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Aerojet Rocketdy Call (AJRD)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aerojet Rocketdy (NYSE:AJRD) on March 31st, 2020 at $42.41. In approximately 3 weeks, Aerojet Rocketdy has returned 2.72% as of today's recent price of $41.25.
In the past 52 weeks, Aerojet Rocketdy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.86 and a high of $57.27 and are now at $41.25, 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 1.63% lower over the past week, respectively.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures propulsion systems for defense and space applications, as well as armaments for precision tactical and long-range weapon systems applications. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings also provides real estate services, including entitlement, sale, and leasing.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Aerojet Rocketdy.
Log in and add Aerojet Rocketdy (AJRD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights aerojet rocketdy
Ticker(s): AJRD