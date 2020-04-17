% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Acadia Healthcar Call (ACHC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Acadia Healthcar (NASDAQ:ACHC) on March 26th, 2020 at $16.15. In approximately 3 weeks, Acadia Healthcar has returned 45.06% as of today's recent price of $23.42.
Acadia Healthcar share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.40 and a 52-week low of $11.09 and are now trading 111% above that low price at $23.42 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.8% lower and 3.15% lower over the past week, respectively.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. operates a network of behavioral health centers. The Company provides psychiatric and chemical dependency services, inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics, and therapeutic school based programs. Acadia Healthcare serves customers the United States.
