Retrophin Inc Up 16.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (RTRX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) on November 25th, 2019 at $13.90. In approximately 2 months, Retrophin Inc has returned 16.51% as of today's recent price of $16.20.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Retrophin Inc have traded between a low of $12.93 and a high of $25.11 and are now at $16.20, which is 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.54% lower and 1.72% higher over the past week, respectively.

Retrophin, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for rare and life-threatening diseases. The Company is currently developing treatments for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), Pantothenate Kinase-Associated Neurodegeneration (PKAN), Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and other catastrophic diseases.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Retrophin Inc shares.

Log in and add Retrophin Inc (RTRX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.