Retail Value Inc Down 69.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (RVI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Retail Value Inc (:RVI) on January 10th, 2020 at $34.86. In approximately 3 months, Retail Value Inc has returned 68.99% as of today's recent price of $10.81.

Over the past year, Retail Value Inc has traded in a range of $8.32 to $38.85 and is now at $9.87, 19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.8%.

