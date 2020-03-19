Resources Connec Down 34.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (RECN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Resources Connec (NASDAQ:RECN) on February 14th, 2020 at $14.43. In approximately 1 month, Resources Connec has returned 34.25% as of today's recent price of $9.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Resources Connec share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.66 and a high of $19.80 and are now at $9.49, 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Resources Connection Inc is a professional services firm. The Company provides accounting and finance, human resources management, and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Resources assists its clients with discrete projects requiring specialized expertise, compensation program design, and transitions of management information system.

