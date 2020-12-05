Resmed Inc Shares Up 20.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (RMD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) on March 26th, 2020 at $140.90. In approximately 2 months, Resmed Inc has returned 20.77% as of today's recent price of $170.16.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Resmed Inc have traded between a low of $108.85 and a high of $177.99 and are now at $170.16, which is 56% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets medical equipment for the treatment of sleep disordered breathing. The Company sells diagnostic and treatment devices in various countries through its subsidiaries and independent distributors.

