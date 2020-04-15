Republic Svcs Has Returned -0.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RSG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Republic Svcs (NYSE:RSG) on March 30th, 2020 at $76.61. In approximately 2 weeks, Republic Svcs has returned 0.67% as of today's recent price of $76.10.

Over the past year, Republic Svcs has traded in a range of $65.37 to $100.91 and is now at $76.10, 16% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Republic Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection and disposal services in the United States. The Company provides solid waste collection services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers. Republic also operates transfer stations, landfills, and recycling facilities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Republic Svcs shares.

Log in and add Republic Svcs (RSG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.