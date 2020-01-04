Republic Bncrp-A Shares Down 27.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (RBCAA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Republic Bncrp-A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) on January 3rd, 2020 at $45.82. In approximately 3 months, Republic Bncrp-A has returned 27.91% as of today's recent price of $33.03.

Republic Bncrp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.68 and a 52-week low of $27.47 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $33.03 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% lower and 2.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. of Kentucky is the holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Republic Bank operates in north central and central Kentucky.

