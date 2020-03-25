Rent-A-Center Has Returned 49.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RCII)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) on February 4th, 2020 at $27.36. In approximately 2 months, Rent-A-Center has returned 49.28% as of today's recent price of $13.88.

Over the past year, Rent-A-Center has traded in a range of $11.87 to $31.14 and is now at $13.88, 17% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. operates franchised and company-owned Rent-A-Center and ColorTyme rent-to-own merchandise stores. The Company's stores offer home electronics, appliances, furniture, and accessories under flexible rental purchase agreements. Rent-A-Center operates across the United States and Puerto Rico.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Rent-A-Center.

