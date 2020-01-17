Rent-A-Center Has Returned 23.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RCII)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) on November 22nd, 2019 at $24.91. In approximately 2 months, Rent-A-Center has returned 23.47% as of today's recent price of $30.75.

Rent-A-Center share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.26 and a 52-week low of $11.98 and are now trading 157% above that low price at $30.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. operates franchised and company-owned Rent-A-Center and ColorTyme rent-to-own merchandise stores. The Company's stores offer home electronics, appliances, furniture, and accessories under flexible rental purchase agreements. Rent-A-Center operates across the United States and Puerto Rico.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Rent-A-Center shares.

Log in and add Rent-A-Center (RCII) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.