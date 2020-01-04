Rent-A-Center Down 48.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (RCII)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) on February 4th, 2020 at $27.36. In approximately 2 months, Rent-A-Center has returned 48.32% as of today's recent price of $14.14.

Rent-A-Center share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.14 and a 52-week low of $11.69 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $14.14 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. operates franchised and company-owned Rent-A-Center and ColorTyme rent-to-own merchandise stores. The Company's stores offer home electronics, appliances, furniture, and accessories under flexible rental purchase agreements. Rent-A-Center operates across the United States and Puerto Rico.

