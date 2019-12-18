Renewable Energy Up 93.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (REGI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI) on September 5th, 2019 at $13.11. In approximately 3 months, Renewable Energy has returned 93.21% as of today's recent price of $25.32.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Renewable Energy have traded between a low of $9.90 and a high of $29.61 and are now at $25.32, which is 156% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.6%.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. produces biofuels and renewable chemicals. The Company develops, distributes, sells, and provides logistics for biodiesel and renewable chemical production. Renewable Energy Group serves companies throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Renewable Energy shares.

Log in and add Renewable Energy (REGI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.