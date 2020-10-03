Renasant Corp Has Returned 24.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RNST)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) on January 27th, 2020 at $33.12. In approximately 1 month, Renasant Corp has returned 24.94% as of today's recent price of $24.86.

Over the past year, Renasant Corphas traded in a range of $24.01 to $45.31 and are now at $24.20. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance. The Company operates banking and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama, all located in the United States. Renasant provides a range of deposit products, loans, and other services, as well as life, health and disability, and long-term care insurance.

