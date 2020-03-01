Renaissancere Has Returned 7.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RNR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Renaissancere (NYSE:RNR) on July 2nd, 2019 at $183.25. In approximately 6 months, Renaissancere has returned 7.21% as of today's recent price of $196.47.

Renaissancere share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $201.36 and a 52-week low of $127.22 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $196.47 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance. The Company's business primarily consists of catastrophe reinsurance, specialty reinsurance, and individual risk business.

