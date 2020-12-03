Renaissancere Has Returned 24.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RNR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Renaissancere (NYSE:RNR) on February 25th, 2020 at $190.45. In approximately 2 weeks, Renaissancere has returned 24.52% as of today's recent price of $143.74.

In the past 52 weeks, Renaissancere share prices have been bracketed by a low of $141.00 and a high of $202.68 and are now at $143.74, 2% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance. The Company's business primarily consists of catastrophe reinsurance, specialty reinsurance, and individual risk business.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Renaissancere.

