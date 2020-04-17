Re/Max Holdings Shares (RMAX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) on March 26th, 2020 at $22.54. In approximately 3 weeks, Re/Max Holdings has returned 3.93% as of today's recent price of $21.65.

Re/Max Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.16 and a 52-week low of $14.40 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $21.65 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services. The Company sells residential and commercial properties worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Re/Max Holdings.

Log in and add Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.