Re/Max Holdings (RMAX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) on March 26th, 2020 at $22.54. In approximately 1 month, Re/Max Holdings has returned 4.28% as of today's recent price of $23.50.

Over the past year, Re/Max Holdings has traded in a range of $14.40 to $41.17 and is now at $23.50, 63% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 2.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services. The Company sells residential and commercial properties worldwide.

