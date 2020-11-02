Reliance Steel Up 9.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (RS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS) on October 24th, 2019 at $108.95. In approximately 4 months, Reliance Steel has returned 9.00% as of today's recent price of $118.75.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Reliance Steel have traded between a low of $81.52 and a high of $122.17 and are now at $118.75, which is 46% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. distributes and processes steel and aluminum. The Company's products include carbon, alloy, stainless and specialty steel, aluminum, brass, and copper. Reliance operates processing and distribution centers throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Reliance Steel shares.

