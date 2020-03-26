Regions Financia Shares Down 41.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (RF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) on January 23rd, 2020 at $16.08. In approximately 2 months, Regions Financia has returned 41.59% as of today's recent price of $9.39.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Regions Financia have traded between a low of $6.94 and a high of $17.54 and are now at $9.39, which is 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.53% lower and 3.28% lower over the past week, respectively.

Regions Financial Corporation is a regional multi-bank holding company. The Company provides mortgage banking, credit life insurance, leasing, commercial accounts receivable factoring, specialty mortgage financing, and securities brokerage services. Regions provides banking services throughout the South, Midwest, and Eastern United States.

