Regeneron Pharm Has Returned 30.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (REGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN) on October 10th, 2019 at $294.47. In approximately 3 months, Regeneron Pharm has returned 30.65% as of today's recent price of $384.71.

Over the past year, Regeneron Pharm has traded in a range of $325.35 to $543.55 and is now at $384.71, 18% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals serves the healthcare sector in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Regeneron Pharm shares.

Log in and add Regeneron Pharm (REGN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.