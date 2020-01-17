Regeneron Pharm Up 30.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (REGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN) on October 10th, 2019 at $294.47. In approximately 3 months, Regeneron Pharm has returned 30.66% as of today's recent price of $384.76.

Regeneron Pharm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $543.55 and a 52-week low of $325.35 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $384.76 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 1.63% higher over the past week, respectively.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals serves the healthcare sector in the United States.

