Regency Centers Shares Down 4.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (REG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) on November 1st, 2019 at $66.45. In approximately 3 months, Regency Centers has returned 4.53% as of today's recent price of $63.44.

Regency Centers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $70.26 and a 52-week low of $60.35 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $63.39 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Regency Centers Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns and operates grocery anchored neighborhood retail centers. The Company currently owns and operates properties in various states located throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Regency Centers.

Log in and add Regency Centers (REG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.