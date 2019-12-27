Regal Entertai-A Shares Up 34.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (RGC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Regal Entertai-A (NYSE:RGC) on November 24th, 2017 at $17.09. In approximately 25 months, Regal Entertai-A has returned 34.52% as of today's recent price of $22.99.

Over the past year, Regal Entertai-A has traded in a range of $13.90 to $24.79 and is now at $22.99, 65% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Regal Entertainment Group operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and manages a chain of theaters in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Regal Entertai-A shares.

Log in and add Regal Entertai-A (RGC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.