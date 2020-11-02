Redwood Trust Shares Up 10.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (RWT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) on January 17th, 2019 at $16.05. In approximately 13 months, Redwood Trust has returned 10.03% as of today's recent price of $17.66.

In the past 52 weeks, Redwood Trust share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.24 and a high of $17.82 and are now at $17.66, 16% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Redwood Trust, Inc. is an internally-managed specialty finance company focused on making credit sensitive investments in residential loans and other mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage banking activities. For tax purposes, Redwood is structured as a REIT

