Red Robin Gourme Shares Up 12.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (RRGB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Red Robin Gourme (NASDAQ:RRGB) on December 20th, 2019 at $29.90. In approximately 1 month, Red Robin Gourme has returned 12.09% as of today's recent price of $33.51.

Red Robin Gourme share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.11 and a 52-week low of $26.03 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $33.51 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. owns and operates a chain of specialty restaurants in the United States and Canada.

