Red Robin Gourme Has Returned 19.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RRGB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Red Robin Gourme (NASDAQ:RRGB) on December 20th, 2019 at $29.90. In approximately 2 months, Red Robin Gourme has returned 19.35% as of today's recent price of $35.68.

Over the past year, Red Robin Gourme has traded in a range of $26.03 to $74.11 and is now at $35.68, 37% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 2.26% higher over the past week, respectively.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. owns and operates a chain of specialty restaurants in the United States and Canada.

