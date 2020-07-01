Red Hat Inc Has Returned 10.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RHT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Red Hat Inc (:RHT) on October 29th, 2018 at $170.29. In approximately 14 months, Red Hat Inc has returned 10.23% as of today's recent price of $187.71.

In the past 52 weeks, Red Hat Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $173.53 and a high of $189.40 and are now at $187.71, 8% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Red Hat, Inc. develops and provides open source software and services, including the Red Hat Linux operating system. The Company's web site offers information and news about open source software and provides an online community of open source software users and developers.

