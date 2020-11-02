Realty Income Up 6.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (O)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Realty Income (NYSE:O) on January 8th, 2020 at $74.28. In approximately 1 month, Realty Income has returned 6.70% as of today's recent price of $79.26.

In the past 52 weeks, Realty Income share prices have been bracketed by a low of $66.21 and a high of $82.17 and are now at $79.26, 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Realty Income Corporation owns and manages a portfolio of commercial properties located across the United States. The Company focuses on acquiring single-tenant retail locations, leased to regional and national chains, and under long-term net lease agreements.

