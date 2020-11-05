Realpage Inc Shares Up 18.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (RP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) on April 9th, 2020 at $55.66. In approximately 1 month, Realpage Inc has returned 18.38% as of today's recent price of $65.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Realpage Inc have traded between a low of $36.91 and a high of $67.25 and are now at $65.89, which is 79% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

RealPage, Inc. provides products and services to the multifamily real estate industry. The Company's services include applicant screening, accounting, budgeting, property management, and compliance reporting. RealPage also develops and delivers proprietary web-based applications that enhance client information management capabilities.

