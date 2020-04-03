Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) on February 5th, 2020 at $178.19. In approximately 4 weeks, Rbc Bearings Inc has returned 4.19% as of today's recent price of $170.73.

In the past 52 weeks, Rbc Bearings Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $123.50 and a high of $185.06 and are now at $170.73, 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

RBC Bearings Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets bearing products. The Company offers precision plain, roller, cam followers, couplings, collars, locking, tool holders, shafts, pins, rods, tubes, and ball bearings. RBC Bearings serves industrial, aerospace, and defense markets worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Rbc Bearings Inc.

