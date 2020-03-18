Rbc Bearings Inc Down 36.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ROLL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) on February 28th, 2020 at $168.75. In approximately 3 weeks, Rbc Bearings Inc has returned 36.25% as of today's recent price of $107.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rbc Bearings Inc have traded between a low of $93.26 and a high of $185.06 and are now at $107.57, which is 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

RBC Bearings Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets bearing products. The Company offers precision plain, roller, cam followers, couplings, collars, locking, tool holders, shafts, pins, rods, tubes, and ball bearings. RBC Bearings serves industrial, aerospace, and defense markets worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Rbc Bearings Inc.

Log in and add Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.