Raytheon Co Has Returned 5.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RTN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) on April 1st, 2020 at $122.78. In approximately 3 weeks, Raytheon Co has returned 4.95% as of today's recent price of $116.70.

Over the past year, Raytheon Co has traded in a range of $103.00 to $233.48 and is now at $116.70, 13% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Raytheon Company is a technology company specializing in defense, homeland security, and other government markets throughout the world. The Company provides electronics, mission systems integration, and other capabilities in the areas of sensing, effects, and command, control, communications and intelligence systems, as well as mission support services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Raytheon Co.

Log in and add Raytheon Co (RTN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.