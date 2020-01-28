Raytheon Co Has Returned 13.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RTN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) on October 15th, 2019 at $200.87. In approximately 3 months, Raytheon Co has returned 13.74% as of today's recent price of $228.46.

Over the past year, Raytheon Co has traded in a range of $162.67 to $233.48 and is now at $228.42, 40% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Raytheon Company is a technology company specializing in defense, homeland security, and other government markets throughout the world. The Company provides electronics, mission systems integration, and other capabilities in the areas of sensing, effects, and command, control, communications and intelligence systems, as well as mission support services.

