Raytheon Co Down 45.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (RTN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) on February 20th, 2020 at $220.49. In approximately 4 weeks, Raytheon Co has returned 45.23% as of today's recent price of $120.76.

Raytheon Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $233.48 and a 52-week low of $103.00 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $120.76 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Raytheon Company is a technology company specializing in defense, homeland security, and other government markets throughout the world. The Company provides electronics, mission systems integration, and other capabilities in the areas of sensing, effects, and command, control, communications and intelligence systems, as well as mission support services.

