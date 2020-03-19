MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Raytheon Co Down 45.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (RTN)

Written on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 1:42pm
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) on February 20th, 2020 at $220.49. In approximately 4 weeks, Raytheon Co has returned 45.23% as of today's recent price of $120.76.

Raytheon Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $233.48 and a 52-week low of $103.00 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $120.76 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Raytheon Company is a technology company specializing in defense, homeland security, and other government markets throughout the world. The Company provides electronics, mission systems integration, and other capabilities in the areas of sensing, effects, and command, control, communications and intelligence systems, as well as mission support services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Raytheon Co.

Log in and add Raytheon Co (RTN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights raytheon co

Ticker(s): RTN

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.