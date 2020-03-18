Rayonier Inc Shares Down 39.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (RYN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) on February 3rd, 2020 at $30.45. In approximately 1 month, Rayonier Inc has returned 39.79% as of today's recent price of $18.33.

Rayonier Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.09 and a 52-week low of $17.21 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $18.33 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Rayonier Inc. is an international forestry products company. The Company produces and sells cellulosic fibers, standing timber, real estate, and timberland acreage. Rayonier also produces logs and wood products, and medium density fiberboard, as well as owns, leases, and manages timberland and provides related management services.

