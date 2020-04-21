Rayonier Inc Shares Up 2.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (RYN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) on March 31st, 2020 at $23.12. In approximately 3 weeks, Rayonier Inc has returned 2.53% as of today's recent price of $23.70.

Over the past year, Rayonier Inc has traded in a range of $15.96 to $33.09 and is now at $23.30, 46% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Rayonier Inc. is an international forestry products company. The Company produces and sells cellulosic fibers, standing timber, real estate, and timberland acreage. Rayonier also produces logs and wood products, and medium density fiberboard, as well as owns, leases, and manages timberland and provides related management services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Rayonier Inc shares.

