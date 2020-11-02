Raymond James Up 15.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (RJF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) on October 15th, 2019 at $81.72. In approximately 4 months, Raymond James has returned 14.95% as of today's recent price of $93.94.

In the past 52 weeks, Raymond James share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.94 and a high of $97.66 and are now at $93.94, 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% higher and 0.32% higher over the past week, respectively.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. provides financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities through its subsidiary investment firms. The Company operates throughout the United States, Canada and overseas.

