Raven Industries Shares Down 32.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (RAVN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) on January 29th, 2020 at $33.28. In approximately 1 month, Raven Industries has returned 32.26% as of today's recent price of $22.54.

Raven Industries share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.00 and a 52-week low of $20.21 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $22.54 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Raven Industries, Inc. manufactures precisions agriculture products and information tools including GPS, field computers, assisted-steering systems, and other field management technology. The Company offers high-performance plastic films and sheeting for industrial applications. Raven Industries also provides balloons, inflatables, and industrial controls.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Raven Industries.

