Ramco-Gershenson Shares Down 55.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (RPT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ramco-Gershenson (NYSE:RPT) on February 27th, 2020 at $13.42. In approximately 1 month, Ramco-Gershenson has returned 55.07% as of today's recent price of $6.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Ramco-Gershenson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.11 and a high of $15.18 and are now at $6.03, 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The Trust owns, develops, acquires, manages, and leases regional malls, community shopping centers, and single tenant properties nationally. Ramco-Gershenson Properties serves customers in the United States.

