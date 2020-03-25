Ramco-Gershenson Shares Down 54.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (RPT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ramco-Gershenson (NYSE:RPT) on February 27th, 2020 at $13.42. In approximately 4 weeks, Ramco-Gershenson has returned 54.69% as of today's recent price of $6.08.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ramco-Gershenson have traded between a low of $5.11 and a high of $15.18 and are now at $6.08, which is 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The Trust owns, develops, acquires, manages, and leases regional malls, community shopping centers, and single tenant properties nationally. Ramco-Gershenson Properties serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ramco-Gershenson.

Log in and add Ramco-Gershenson (RPT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.