Rambus Inc Shares Down 36.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (RMBS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) on February 25th, 2020 at $14.80. In approximately 3 weeks, Rambus Inc has returned 36.32% as of today's recent price of $9.42.

Over the past year, Rambus Inc has traded in a range of $8.15 to $16.98 and is now at $9.42, 16% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 1.61% lower over the past week, respectively.

Rambus Inc. designs, develops, licenses, and markets high-speed chip-to-chip interface technology to enhance the performance and cost-effectiveness of consumer electronics, computer systems, and other electronic products. The Company licenses semiconductor companies to manufactures and sells memory and logic ICs incorporating rambus interface technology.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Rambus Inc.

Log in and add Rambus Inc (RMBS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.