Ralph Lauren Cor Shares Down 27.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (RL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL) on February 25th, 2020 at $106.61. In approximately 1 month, Ralph Lauren Cor has returned 27.54% as of today's recent price of $77.25.

Over the past year, Ralph Lauren Cor has traded in a range of $59.82 to $133.63 and is now at $77.25, 29% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes men's, women's and children's apparel, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings. The Company's products are sold under a wide range of brands. Ralph Lauren's operations include wholesale, retail, and licensing.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ralph Lauren Cor.

