Ralph Lauren Cor Up 15.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (RL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL) on October 23rd, 2019 at $97.90. In approximately 3 months, Ralph Lauren Cor has returned 15.12% as of today's recent price of $112.70.

Ralph Lauren Cor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $133.63 and a 52-week low of $82.69 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $112.68 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 0.10% higher over the past week, respectively.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes men's, women's and children's apparel, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings. The Company's products are sold under a wide range of brands. Ralph Lauren's operations include wholesale, retail, and licensing.

